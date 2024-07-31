American Well Corp (AMWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency Shine Amidst User Growth Plateau

American Well Corp (AMWL) reports a 5% increase in total revenue and improved gross profit margin, but faces challenges in user growth and profitability.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $62.8 million for Q2 2024.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased by 660 basis points to 37%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to negative $35 million from negative $45.6 million last quarter.
  • Total Visits: Approximately 1.5 million, flat compared to last year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $27.5 million, increased by $2.6 million or 11% from Q1.
  • AMG Revenue: $28.7 million, slightly higher than last year.
  • Average Revenue per AMG Visit: $80, a 4% increase from last year.
  • Services and CarePoint's Revenue: $6.6 million, an increase of $3 million from last quarter.
  • R&D Expense: Declined 22% from Q1, 21% lower year-over-year after adjustments.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: $7 million lower than last quarter.
  • G&A Expense: $4.3 million lower versus last quarter.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $277 million at the end of Q2.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: $259 million to $269 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Improved to negative $150 million to negative $145 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • American Well Corp (AMWL, Financial) reported a 5% increase in total revenue for Q2 2024.
  • Gross profit margin increased by 660 basis points, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 23%, reflecting effective cost-cutting measures.
  • The company successfully deployed the Defense Health Agency's Digital First initiatives, expanding its footprint in the government sector.
  • High engagement with prospects and an expanding deal pipeline suggest strong future growth potential.

Negative Points

  • Total visits remained flat year-over-year, indicating a potential plateau in user growth.
  • Subscription revenue saw a small decline compared to the previous year, despite an 11% increase from Q1.
  • Adjusted EBITDA remains negative at $35 million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges.
  • The company anticipates a small quarter-over-quarter decline in subscription revenue in Q3.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were reduced, which could impact future growth and customer acquisition efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch on the change in go-to-market strategy with the sales force and its impact on clients?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Converge is becoming a best-of-breed platform with 70% of our volume on it. Clients are using it for multiple programs, including virtual primary care. Providers are looking for efficiency and growth, and Converge offers a wide variety of programs to address their pain points.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of demand environment and sales cycle across providers and health systems?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Providers seek better care delivery and efficiency, while payers want to reduce member acquisition costs and improve engagement. Both segments are looking for integrated, efficient digital solutions, and we see strong demand for our offerings.

Q: What changes have you made since becoming the sole CEO to streamline the organization and drive profitability?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) We have focused on optimizing our go-to-market strategy, reducing headcount, and aligning processes for efficiency. The new structure supports clear decision-making and execution, aiming for profitability as quickly as possible.

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue and billing activities this quarter, especially regarding the NHS contract?
A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) A significant portion of the growth was related to the government contract. We recognized more revenue in Q2 than expected, leading to a small dip in Q3 and a substantial increase in Q4.

Q: How are you balancing sales and marketing expenses with the need to drive growth and bookings?
A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) We restructured our sales organization and are focusing on cost efficiency. Headcount is down mid-teens from the end of last year, and we are being prudent with our spending while ensuring effective customer engagement.

Q: Can you discuss the integration of Converge with EHRs and health plan software systems?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Integration is essential. We have deep integrations with EHRs like Epic and Cerner, and with payer digital doors like United's (inaudible) and Elevance's Sydney. This ensures seamless service delivery and operational efficiency.

Q: Are there any AI-powered tools integrated into Converge?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) AI is crucial and will impact many aspects of our operations and products. While I can't share specifics now, we are actively implementing AI to enhance our offerings.

Q: What are your gross margin expectations for 2024 and 2025?
A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) For 2024, we expect gross margins to be in the high 30s, similar to last year. In 2025, margins will exceed 50%, driven by the DHA contract's software revenue.

Q: Can you provide an update on the DHA contract and its utilization?
A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) The DHA contract is progressing well, with behavioral health services live since Q1. The client and partner are satisfied, and we are on track for the enterprise rollout by the end of Q4.

Q: How should we think about sales and marketing expenses for the rest of the year and into next year?
A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) We expect better performance in the second half of the year, with lower GAAP expenses as transformation costs are behind us. We continue to focus on cost efficiency while supporting growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.