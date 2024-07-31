Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

American Well Corp (AMWL, Financial) reported a 5% increase in total revenue for Q2 2024.

Gross profit margin increased by 660 basis points, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 23%, reflecting effective cost-cutting measures.

The company successfully deployed the Defense Health Agency's Digital First initiatives, expanding its footprint in the government sector.

High engagement with prospects and an expanding deal pipeline suggest strong future growth potential.

Negative Points

Total visits remained flat year-over-year, indicating a potential plateau in user growth.

Subscription revenue saw a small decline compared to the previous year, despite an 11% increase from Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA remains negative at $35 million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges.

The company anticipates a small quarter-over-quarter decline in subscription revenue in Q3.

Sales and marketing expenses were reduced, which could impact future growth and customer acquisition efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you touch on the change in go-to-market strategy with the sales force and its impact on clients?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Converge is becoming a best-of-breed platform with 70% of our volume on it. Clients are using it for multiple programs, including virtual primary care. Providers are looking for efficiency and growth, and Converge offers a wide variety of programs to address their pain points.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of demand environment and sales cycle across providers and health systems?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Providers seek better care delivery and efficiency, while payers want to reduce member acquisition costs and improve engagement. Both segments are looking for integrated, efficient digital solutions, and we see strong demand for our offerings.

Q: What changes have you made since becoming the sole CEO to streamline the organization and drive profitability?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) We have focused on optimizing our go-to-market strategy, reducing headcount, and aligning processes for efficiency. The new structure supports clear decision-making and execution, aiming for profitability as quickly as possible.

Q: Can you provide more details on the revenue and billing activities this quarter, especially regarding the NHS contract?

A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) A significant portion of the growth was related to the government contract. We recognized more revenue in Q2 than expected, leading to a small dip in Q3 and a substantial increase in Q4.

Q: How are you balancing sales and marketing expenses with the need to drive growth and bookings?

A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) We restructured our sales organization and are focusing on cost efficiency. Headcount is down mid-teens from the end of last year, and we are being prudent with our spending while ensuring effective customer engagement.

Q: Can you discuss the integration of Converge with EHRs and health plan software systems?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) Integration is essential. We have deep integrations with EHRs like Epic and Cerner, and with payer digital doors like United's (inaudible) and Elevance's Sydney. This ensures seamless service delivery and operational efficiency.

Q: Are there any AI-powered tools integrated into Converge?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) AI is crucial and will impact many aspects of our operations and products. While I can't share specifics now, we are actively implementing AI to enhance our offerings.

Q: What are your gross margin expectations for 2024 and 2025?

A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) For 2024, we expect gross margins to be in the high 30s, similar to last year. In 2025, margins will exceed 50%, driven by the DHA contract's software revenue.

Q: Can you provide an update on the DHA contract and its utilization?

A: (Ido Schoenberg, Co-CEO) The DHA contract is progressing well, with behavioral health services live since Q1. The client and partner are satisfied, and we are on track for the enterprise rollout by the end of Q4.

Q: How should we think about sales and marketing expenses for the rest of the year and into next year?

A: (Robert Shepardson, CFO) We expect better performance in the second half of the year, with lower GAAP expenses as transformation costs are behind us. We continue to focus on cost efficiency while supporting growth.

