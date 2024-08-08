What's Driving Air Products & Chemicals Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, registering a 1.40% gain over the past week and an impressive 12.41% increase over the last three months. Currently, the stock is priced at $294.24, with a market capitalization of $65.41 billion. According to the GF Value, which stands at $271.1, APD is considered fairly valued. This is a shift from three months ago when it was deemed modestly undervalued.

Overview of Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Air Products & Chemicals Inc, a stalwart in the chemicals industry, was founded in 1940. As a leading global supplier of industrial gases, the company boasts operations across 50 countries and employs approximately 19,000 individuals. Notably, it stands as the world's largest supplier of hydrogen and helium. With a diverse portfolio catering to various industries such as chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics, APD generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

1819013020744052736.png

Assessing Profitability

APD's financial health is robust, reflected in its high Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's operating margin stands at 23.06%, which is superior to 94.36% of its peers. Additionally, its return on equity (ROE) is 17.08%, higher than 88.4% of competitors, while its return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are 7.60% and 8.24% respectively, also ranking above the majority of its peers. These metrics not only highlight APD's efficiency in generating profits from its investments but also underscore its consistent profitability over the past decade.

1819013136141938688.png

Growth Trajectory

APD's Growth Rank is also impressive at 8/10. Over the past three and five years, the company has seen a revenue growth per share of 12.40% and 8.60% respectively. While future revenue and EPS growth estimates suggest a slowdown, with a projected rate of 4.41% and 8.08% respectively, these figures still position APD favorably among its industry peers.

1819013248138244096.png

Investor Confidence

Confidence in APD is further bolstered by significant investments from top holders such as Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), who collectively hold a substantial number of shares, indicating strong belief in the company's market strategy and future performance.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its closest competitors by market cap, such as Ecolab Inc (ECL, Financial) with $67.18 billion, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD, Financial) at $34.84 billion, and LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) at $32.53 billion, APD maintains a competitive stance both in terms of market capitalization and operational performance.

Conclusion

In summary, Air Products & Chemicals Inc's recent stock performance is a reflection of its solid market position, high profitability, and promising growth trajectory. The company's current valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests that it is fairly priced, making it an attractive option for investors looking for stable yet growth-oriented investments in the chemicals industry. With strong backing from notable investors and a competitive edge over its peers, APD is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory in the market.

