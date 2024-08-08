Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.51 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.84 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $6.13 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.41 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) have seen an increase from $6.13 billion to $6.13 billion for the full year 2024, and a slight decrease from $6.37 billion to $6.37 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have shown a minor decline from $3.42 per share to $3.41 per share for the full year 2024, while for 2025, estimates have increased from $3.73 per share to $3.74 per share.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Church & Dwight Co Inc's (CHD) actual revenue was $1.50 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.49 billion by 0.64%. Church & Dwight Co Inc's (CHD) actual earnings were $0.93 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.86 per share by 8.14%. After releasing the results, Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) was down by -0.36% in one day.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) is $108.78 with a high estimate of $116 and a low estimate of $80. The average target implies an upside of 10.53% from the current price of $98.41.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) in one year is $107.46, suggesting an upside of 9.2% from the current price of $98.41.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 25 brokerage firms, Church & Dwight Co Inc's (CHD, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

