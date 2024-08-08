Earnings To Watch: PPL Corp (PPL) Reports Q2 2024 Result

15 minutes ago
PPL Corp (PPL, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1,641.53 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.31 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $8.06 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.62 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for PPL Corp (PPL) have increased from $7.71 billion to $8.06 billion for the full year 2024 and from $7.91 billion to $8.31 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have declined from $1.66 per share to $1.62 per share for the full year 2024 and from $1.77 per share to $1.75 per share for 2025.

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, PPL Corp's (PPL) actual revenue was $2.30 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2.06 billion by 11.74%. PPL Corp's (PPL) actual earnings were $0.42 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.49 per share by -13.76%. After releasing the results, PPL Corp (PPL) was up by 1.97% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for PPL Corp (PPL) is $30.34 with a high estimate of $32 and a low estimate of $28. The average target implies an upside of 1.79% from the current price of $29.81.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for PPL Corp (PPL, Financial) in one year is $34.48, suggesting an upside of 15.69% from the current price of $29.81.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, PPL Corp's (PPL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
