The AES Corp (AES, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,185.80 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.84 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $13.10 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.59 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The AES Corp (AES) for the full year 2024 have increased from $12.74 billion to $13.10 billion, and for 2025, estimates have risen from $13.29 billion to $13.57 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen an upward revision, with estimates for 2024 increasing from $1.93 per share to $2.59 per share, and for 2025, from $2.07 per share to $2.38 per share.

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, The AES Corp's (AES) actual revenue was $3.09 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3.20 billion by -3.51%. The AES Corp's (AES) actual earnings were $0.60 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.325 per share by 84.62%. After releasing the results, The AES Corp (AES) was down by -1.37% in one day.

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 8 analysts, the average target price for The AES Corp (AES) is $23.16 with a high estimate of $25 and a low estimate of $22. The average target implies an upside of 31.02% from the current price of $17.68.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The AES Corp (AES, Financial) in one year is $25.35, suggesting an upside of 43.38% from the current price of $17.68.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 13 brokerage firms, The AES Corp's (AES, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

