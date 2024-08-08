LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $10.44 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.36 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $41.17 billion and the earnings are expected to be $8.27 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) have declined from $41.70 billion to $41.17 billion for the full year 2024, and from $35.72 billion to $35.49 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have also seen adjustments; for the full year 2024, estimates declined from $8.38 per share to $8.27 per share, while for 2025, estimates increased from $9.72 per share to $9.78 per share.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, LyondellBasell Industries NV's (LYB) actual revenue was $9.93 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $9.73 billion by 2%. LyondellBasell Industries NV's (LYB) actual earnings were $1.44 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.38 per share by 4.5%. After releasing the results, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) was up by 2.46% in one day.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 21 analysts, the average target price for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is $106.17 with a high estimate of $120 and a low estimate of $93. The average target implies an upside of 8.57% from the current price of $97.79.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) in one year is $84.13, suggesting a downside of -13.97% from the current price of $97.79.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 25 brokerage firms, LyondellBasell Industries NV's (LYB, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.7, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

