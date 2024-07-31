Q2 2024 eBay Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

John Egbert - eBay Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for eBay Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Jamie Iannone only our Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Priest, our Chief Financial Officer. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary