AMETEK Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $1.73 Billion, GAAP EPS at $1.45, Both Miss Estimates

AMETEK Inc (AME) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.73 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $1.78 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.45 per diluted share, below the analyst estimate of $1.47.
  • Operating Income: Reached a record $447.5 million, up 7% from the second quarter of 2023, with operating margins improving by 40 basis points to 25.8%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased 14% year-over-year to $381.4 million, with free cash flow up 17% and a free cash flow conversion rate of 107%.
  • Electronic Instruments Group (EIG): Sales grew 2% to $1.15 billion, with operating income rising 14% to $349.9 million and operating margins expanding by 320 basis points to 30.3%.
  • Electromechanical Group (EMG): Achieved record sales of $581.2 million, a 14% increase year-over-year, with operating income at $123.1 million and operating margins at 21.2%.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AMETEK Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over $6 billion in sales, operating through its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG).

Performance Overview

AMETEK Inc reported second-quarter sales of $1.73 billion, marking a 5% increase over the same period in 2023. Operating income rose by 7% to a record $447.5 million, with operating margins improving by 40 basis points to 25.8%. The company generated an operating cash flow of $381.4 million, up 14% year-over-year.

1819038166942904320.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1.73 billion $1.65 billion
Operating Income $447.5 million $418.8 million
Operating Margins 25.8% 25.4%
Operating Cash Flow $381.4 million $334.5 million
GAAP EPS $1.45 $1.40
Adjusted EPS $1.66 $1.57

Segment Performance

The Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) reported sales of $1.15 billion, a 2% increase from Q2 2023. EIG's operating income surged by 14% to $349.9 million, with operating margins expanding by 320 basis points to 30.3%. The Electromechanical Group (EMG) achieved record sales of $581.2 million, up 14% year-over-year. EMG's operating income was $123.1 million, with operating margins at 21.2%.

EIG delivered strong results this quarter with excellent operating performance leading to outstanding profit growth and robust margin expansion," stated David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive performance, AMETEK faced challenges, particularly in the EMG segment, due to the normalization of inventory levels across its OEM customer base. This headwind is expected to persist through the remainder of 2024, along with cautious customer behavior leading to short-term delays in project spending.

Our operating results through the first half of 2024 have been solid against the backdrop of a slower growth environment. We now expect the impact of inventory normalization within our OEM customer base will continue through the balance of 2024," commented Mr. Zapico.

Financial Achievements

AMETEK's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly its record operating income and EBITDA, as well as a 17% increase in free cash flow with a conversion rate of 107%. These metrics underscore the company's robust operational model and its ability to generate strong cash flows even in a slower growth environment.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, AMETEK reported net income of $337.7 million, up from $324.2 million in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.45, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.47. However, adjusted EPS, which excludes non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization, was $1.66, surpassing the prior year's $1.57.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

AMETEK's balance sheet remains strong, with significant improvements in operating cash flow and free cash flow. The company's asset-light strategy, focusing on acquisitions, new product development, and operational efficiencies, continues to drive its financial performance.

Conclusion

AMETEK Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect its strong operational capabilities and resilience in a challenging market environment. While facing some headwinds, the company's strategic focus on growth through acquisitions and operational efficiencies positions it well for future profitability and growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AMETEK Inc for further details.

