eBay Inc (EBAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Shareholder Returns

eBay Inc (EBAY) reports a 2% revenue increase and returns over $1.1 billion to shareholders in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): Grew 1% to $18.4 billion in Q2.
  • Revenue: Increased 2% to $2.57 billion.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Rose by one point to 27.9%.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased approximately 15% to $1.18.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned over $1.1 billion through repurchases and dividends.
  • Focus Category GMV: Grew by over 4% in Q2.
  • Advertising Revenue: First-party advertising grew 12%, total ad revenue approached 2.2% penetration of GMV.
  • Cash and Non-Equity Investments: $6.3 billion at the end of Q2.
  • Gross Debt: $7.7 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: $278 million in Q2.
  • Take Rate: Approximately 14%, up more than 20 basis points quarter over quarter.
  • Active Buyers: Approximately 132 million, with enthusiast buyers at 16 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Gross merchandise volume grew 1% to $18.4 billion in Q2.
  • Revenue increased 2% to $2.57 billion.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share rose by approximately 15% to $1.18.
  • Returned over $1.1 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.
  • Focus category GMV grew by over 4% in Q2, outpacing the remainder of the marketplace.

Negative Points

  • Continued macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Ongoing regulatory challenges impacting operations.
  • Softness in C2C volumes in the UK due to new digital sales reporting requirements.
  • Foreign exchange was a headwind of roughly 20 basis points year-over-year GMV growth.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin declined roughly 30 basis points year-over-year in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing any green shoots in campaign adoption within the unified ad platform and smart targeting? How should we think about advertising growth in the back half?
A: We feel great about the momentum in advertising and the new features. The redesigned interface provides a performance snapshot and daily recommendations for advertisers. We expect modest take rate expansion in the second half driven by our PRT business and ramping up promoted offsite products. (Jamie Iannone, CEO; Steve Priest, CFO)

Q: What are the key friction points you think are immediately addressable with the help of generative AI over the next 12-24 months?
A: We aim to make listing items seamless by leveraging sophisticated models to predict item attributes and enhance product imagery. New features like "Shop the Look" and "Explore" are being tested to improve buyer experiences. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

Q: Can you update your thoughts around the growth of advertising longer term? Are you still targeting a couple hundred basis points increase in attach rate or take rate?
A: We see a long runway for ads growth from adoption, listings penetration, and ad rate optimization. We have a line of sight to 3% penetration but believe there's more potential beyond that. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

Q: How do you feel about your ability to improve active buyer metrics in the quarters to come?
A: Active buyer count was fractionally positive year-over-year for the first time since early 2021. We are focused on enthusiast buyers who drive 70% of our GMV. Our strategies are improving buyer acquisition and retention. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

Q: What are you seeing broadly internationally, and what is the opportunity there?
A: We continue to see an uneven and dynamic environment, particularly in Europe. Investments in C2C in Germany and pre-loved fashion in the UK are helping offset headwinds. Cross-border trade, especially from Greater China and Japan, is also driving growth. (Steve Priest, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the impact of AI features so far?
A: We are seeing high engagement and positive customer satisfaction with AI features, which correlates with GMV growth. AI developments are improving search, advertising, and recommendations, leading to healthier GMV growth. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

Q: How do you view the consumer health in the U.S. and Western Europe?
A: We see cost-conscious consumers increasingly searching for value. Categories like luxury are still performing well. Our focus on non-new in season and providing great values in used and refurbished items is helping us compete effectively. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the 3Q GMV guide and the growth outlook at flat at the midpoint?
A: Despite positive growth in Q2, the environment remains uneven. We saw some benefits from Easter timing in Q2. Elevated demand for summer travel and global sports events are making month-to-month trends uneven, which is reflected in our Q3 guide. (Steve Priest, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the situation with a trading card power seller moving to Fanatics and the broader opportunity in collectibles?
A: We can't comment on any one seller, but we feel great about our innovation in collectibles. Partnerships with Golden and PSA are simplifying processes and driving engagement. Our eBay Live events and new features are also contributing to growth. (Jamie Iannone, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.