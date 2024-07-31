Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221, Financial) reported a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in International Services business revenue for Q1 FY25.

The company secured three significant large deals in Q1 FY25, including a US-based healthcare provider, an Australian manufacturing client, and a top US financial corporation.

Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221) has a strong pipeline with 47% of active deals coming from high-value opportunities across its four verticals and geographies.

The company has made significant progress in AI services, with a $65 million pipeline across 110 clients and new wins contributing to an order book of about $1 million in the most recent quarter.

Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221) has been recognized as one of the top 3 fastest-growing Indian brands in the Brand Finance India 100 2024, with an 83% increase in brand value.

Negative Points

The company expects a delay of two to four quarters in achieving its $1.5 billion revenue target for the international business due to macroeconomic slowdown.

The large healthcare deal won in Q1 FY25 will have a short-term margin impact for the next two to four quarters as the company completes the transition and makes upfront AI investments.

Decision delays and project completions in the UK, Europe, and retail manufacturing sectors are expected to cause a slowdown in these areas in the upcoming quarters.

The EBITDA margin for the International Services business saw a decline from 24% in Q4 FY24 to 18.3% in Q1 FY25, impacted by increased borrowings and transition costs.

The company faces headwinds due to salary increases planned for Q2 and Q3, which may further impact profitability in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: We've seen a decline in profitability due to the healthcare deal. Can you explain the factors behind this and when we can expect margins to return to previous levels?

A: This is a large seven-year deal involving AI platform development and initial on-site work, which impacts short-term margins. We expect profitability to recover to company averages after 3-4 quarters as work transitions offshore. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)

Q: Your international growth has been underwhelming. Are deferments expected to continue, and do you maintain the FY26 guidance?

A: We expect revenue momentum to pick up by Q3 this year. The $1.5 billion target will be delayed by a couple of quarters due to market conditions. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO; Samir Dhir, CEO)

Q: What is the expected revenue for the U.S.-based healthcare deal?

A: We can't disclose the exact revenue size, but it's a significant seven-year deal that will be accretive to the company by Q4 this year. (Samir Dhir, CEO)

Q: Can you share the employee expense, other expense, and other income for the domestic business this quarter?

A: There are no exceptional items this quarter. Employee expenses are in line with business growth, reflecting new hires and rebadging. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)

Q: What is the sustainable margin for the company?

A: Our medium-term outlook remains low 20s. We expect to reach this margin level by the end of this financial year. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the Quant acquisition and its performance?

A: Quant has returned to growth. We expect significant growth in the second half of the calendar year. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO; Samir Dhir, CEO)

Q: What is the revenue model for the AI platform being developed for the healthcare deal?

A: The AI platform will be accretive to the company after initial investments. We expect it to be fully baked into the Q2 run rate. (Samir Dhir, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify the impact of salary hikes on future quarters?

A: Salary hikes will be implemented in Q2 and Q3, impacting costs. The total salary increase includes new hires and rebadging. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)

Q: What is the status of the delayed deals from Q4?

A: Some deals have converted this quarter, including the healthcare deal. We are still pursuing 49 large deals. (Samir Dhir, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for the retail and manufacturing verticals?

A: We are seeing softness in consumer-facing retailers and across the board in manufacturing. However, high-tech and healthcare are showing strong growth. (Samir Dhir, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.