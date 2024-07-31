Release Date: July 31, 2024
Positive Points
- Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221, Financial) reported a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter growth in International Services business revenue for Q1 FY25.
- The company secured three significant large deals in Q1 FY25, including a US-based healthcare provider, an Australian manufacturing client, and a top US financial corporation.
- Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221) has a strong pipeline with 47% of active deals coming from high-value opportunities across its four verticals and geographies.
- The company has made significant progress in AI services, with a $65 million pipeline across 110 clients and new wins contributing to an order book of about $1 million in the most recent quarter.
- Sonata Software Ltd (BOM:532221) has been recognized as one of the top 3 fastest-growing Indian brands in the Brand Finance India 100 2024, with an 83% increase in brand value.
Negative Points
- The company expects a delay of two to four quarters in achieving its $1.5 billion revenue target for the international business due to macroeconomic slowdown.
- The large healthcare deal won in Q1 FY25 will have a short-term margin impact for the next two to four quarters as the company completes the transition and makes upfront AI investments.
- Decision delays and project completions in the UK, Europe, and retail manufacturing sectors are expected to cause a slowdown in these areas in the upcoming quarters.
- The EBITDA margin for the International Services business saw a decline from 24% in Q4 FY24 to 18.3% in Q1 FY25, impacted by increased borrowings and transition costs.
- The company faces headwinds due to salary increases planned for Q2 and Q3, which may further impact profitability in the short term.
Q & A Highlights
Q: We've seen a decline in profitability due to the healthcare deal. Can you explain the factors behind this and when we can expect margins to return to previous levels?
A: This is a large seven-year deal involving AI platform development and initial on-site work, which impacts short-term margins. We expect profitability to recover to company averages after 3-4 quarters as work transitions offshore. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)
Q: Your international growth has been underwhelming. Are deferments expected to continue, and do you maintain the FY26 guidance?
A: We expect revenue momentum to pick up by Q3 this year. The $1.5 billion target will be delayed by a couple of quarters due to market conditions. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO; Samir Dhir, CEO)
Q: What is the expected revenue for the U.S.-based healthcare deal?
A: We can't disclose the exact revenue size, but it's a significant seven-year deal that will be accretive to the company by Q4 this year. (Samir Dhir, CEO)
Q: Can you share the employee expense, other expense, and other income for the domestic business this quarter?
A: There are no exceptional items this quarter. Employee expenses are in line with business growth, reflecting new hires and rebadging. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)
Q: What is the sustainable margin for the company?
A: Our medium-term outlook remains low 20s. We expect to reach this margin level by the end of this financial year. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)
Q: Can you provide an update on the Quant acquisition and its performance?
A: Quant has returned to growth. We expect significant growth in the second half of the calendar year. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO; Samir Dhir, CEO)
Q: What is the revenue model for the AI platform being developed for the healthcare deal?
A: The AI platform will be accretive to the company after initial investments. We expect it to be fully baked into the Q2 run rate. (Samir Dhir, CEO)
Q: Can you clarify the impact of salary hikes on future quarters?
A: Salary hikes will be implemented in Q2 and Q3, impacting costs. The total salary increase includes new hires and rebadging. (Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO)
Q: What is the status of the delayed deals from Q4?
A: Some deals have converted this quarter, including the healthcare deal. We are still pursuing 49 large deals. (Samir Dhir, CEO)
Q: What is the outlook for the retail and manufacturing verticals?
A: We are seeing softness in consumer-facing retailers and across the board in manufacturing. However, high-tech and healthcare are showing strong growth. (Samir Dhir, CEO)
