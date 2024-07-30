On July 30, 2024, Paul Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial), sold 23,673 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 49,578 shares of Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, operates as a bank holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., which provides various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $23.19, valuing the transaction at approximately $549,086.07. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $3.31 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 18.93, indicating a valuation higher than the industry median of 10.37.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Associated Banc-Corp is estimated at $21.38 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08 at the time of the sale.

The insider transaction history for Associated Banc-Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

This recent sale by Paul Schmidt is part of a broader pattern observed within the company, reflecting the ongoing insider sentiment and transactions at Associated Banc-Corp.

