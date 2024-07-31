On July 31, 2024, Richard Reiss, Group Vice President of Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial), sold 2,206 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $107.46 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,536 shares of Exponent Inc.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm known for its work in analyzing accidents and failures, and testing products and materials. The company's expertise is often sought in litigation, where its findings can provide critical evidence.

Over the past year, Richard Reiss has sold a total of 3,062 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Exponent Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Exponent Inc were trading at $107.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 50.67, significantly above both the industry median of 15.5 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Exponent Inc is $104.91 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it reflects insider activity and sentiment within the company. For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and consider the broader market and industry trends.

