Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.36, Revenue $1.4 Billion, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights Revenue Growth Amid Regulatory Progress

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.4 billion, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $1.395 billion.
  • Net Income: $36 million, despite $319 million in pre-tax crypto asset losses, the majority of which were unrealized.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $596 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Subscription and Services Revenue: $599 million, up 17% quarter-over-quarter, reaching the upper end of the projected range of $525-$600 million.
  • Balance Sheet: Strengthened to $7.8 billion in USD resources, an increase of $733 million quarter-over-quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States, aiming to be a safe and regulation-compliant entry point for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. The company continues to expand its services beyond traditional financial exchanges through internal investments and acquisitions.

Performance Overview

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) reported total revenue of $1.4 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.395 billion. However, the company posted a net income of $36 million, which fell short of the estimated net income of $95 million. Despite this, the company achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $596 million.

1819108788502949888.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Coinbase's Q2 performance underscores its ongoing efforts to diversify revenue streams. Subscription and services revenue grew by 17% quarter-over-quarter to $599 million, while transaction revenue declined by 27% to $781 million. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with $7.8 billion in USD resources, up $733 million from the previous quarter.

Q2 was a quarter of strong progress for Coinbase and the crypto industry. In addition to solid financial results and continuing to build trusted products to help drive crypto adoption, Coinbase and the crypto industry made great strides towards achieving regulatory clarity in the US, which we believe will be a major unlock for innovation in the industry.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Coinbase reported total operating expenses of $1.1 billion, a 26% increase quarter-over-quarter. Technology & development, general & administrative, and sales & marketing expenses collectively amounted to $850 million, up 14% from the previous quarter. The company also faced $319 million in pre-tax crypto asset losses, primarily unrealized, due to lower crypto prices as of June 30, 2024.

Financial Metrics ($M) Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Net Revenue 663 623 905 1,588 1,380
Net Income (Loss) (97) (2) 273 1,176 36
Adjusted EBITDA 189 178 324 1,014 596

Regulatory Progress and Product Innovations

Coinbase made significant strides in achieving regulatory clarity, which is crucial for the broader cryptoeconomy. The company's "Stand With Crypto" initiative has garnered over 1.3 million advocates, and there is growing bipartisan support for crypto legislation in the US. Additionally, Coinbase launched several innovative products, including smart wallets and improvements to its trading platforms, which contributed to a 300% quarter-over-quarter growth in transactions on its Layer 2 solution, Base.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, Coinbase expects total transaction revenue of approximately $210 million for July and anticipates subscription and services revenue to range between $530 million and $600 million. The company also projects an increase in technology & development and general & administrative expenses to $700-$750 million, driven by stock-based compensation.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) continues to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape while expanding its product offerings and revenue streams. The company's strong balance sheet and ongoing innovations position it well for future growth, despite the challenges posed by market volatility and regulatory uncertainties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coinbase Global Inc for further details.

Survey

