Atlassian Corp (TEAM) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.76 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.13 Billion Falls Short

Atlassian Corp (TEAM) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,131.6 million for Q4 FY2024, up 20% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $1,161.38 million.
  • Net Loss: $196.9 million for Q4 FY2024, compared to a net loss of $59.0 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per diluted share was $0.76 for Q4 FY2024, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.23 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $413.2 million for Q4 FY2024, with a free cash flow margin of 37%.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was -6% for Q4 FY2024, compared to -5% in Q4 FY2023.
Article's Main Image

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. The company, headquartered in Sydney, offers a range of software solutions that enhance team efficiency and effectiveness, including project planning and management tools, collaboration platforms, and IT help desk solutions.

1819108829112201216.png

Quarterly Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) reported:

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023
Total Revenue $1,131.6 million $939.1 million
Operating Loss $67.0 million $50.4 million
Net Loss $196.9 million $59.0 million
Net Loss Per Diluted Share $0.76 $0.23

Despite a 20% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $1,131.6 million, Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) fell short of the analyst revenue estimate of $1,161.38 million. However, the company's net loss per diluted share of $0.76 was worse than the estimated loss of $0.21 per share.

Annual Financial Highlights

For the fiscal year 2024, Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) reported:

Metric FY2024 FY2023
Total Revenue $4.4 billion $3.5 billion
Operating Loss $117.1 million $345.2 million
Net Loss $300.5 million $486.8 million
Net Loss Per Diluted Share $1.16 $1.90

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) achieved a 23% year-over-year increase in total revenue, amounting to $4.4 billion. The company's net loss per diluted share improved to $1.16, compared to $1.90 in the previous fiscal year.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) made significant strides in its operational and strategic initiatives:

  • Launched Rovo, an AI-powered teammate designed to assist in data-driven insights and workflows.
  • Unified Jira Software and Jira Work Management into one cohesive platform.
  • Achieved FedRAMP “In Process” designation, advancing its support for the U.S. public sector in the cloud.
  • Expanded its customer base, with 45,842 customers having greater than $10,000 in Cloud annualized recurring revenue (Cloud ARR), an 18% increase year-over-year.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics for Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) include:

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023
Operating Margin (GAAP) (6%) (5%)
Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 20% 22%
Free Cash Flow $413.2 million Not Provided

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) reported a GAAP operating margin of (6%) and a non-GAAP operating margin of 20% for Q4 FY2024. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was $413.2 million, highlighting its strong cash generation capabilities.

“This past year we’ve once again proved to ourselves that we can accomplish big things. We grew revenue to $4.4 billion, generated free cash flow of over $1.4 billion, and surged past 300,000 customers,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO.

Conclusion

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth and improved profitability metrics in FY2024. However, the company faces challenges in meeting revenue expectations and managing operating losses. The strategic initiatives and product innovations position Atlassian Corp (TEAM) for future growth, particularly in the enterprise and AI sectors.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atlassian Corp for further details.

