Chemours Co (CC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.46 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.5 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Net Sales Decline Year-Over-Year Amid Persistent Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.5 billion, exceeded estimates of $1.497.79 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $70 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $376 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $206 million, down 36% from $324 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash usage of $620 million, reflecting a significant outflow due to the U.S. Water District Settlement Agreement.
  • Shareholder Returns: $38 million returned to shareholders through dividends in the quarter.
  • Debt and Liquidity: Consolidated gross debt of $4.0 billion, with total liquidity of $1.5 billion.
Article's Main Image

The Chemours Co (CC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals, delivering customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Titanium Technologies segment.

1819110013751422976.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, The Chemours Co reported net sales of $1.5 billion, a 6% decline year-over-year. The company posted a net income attributable to Chemours of $70 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $376 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was $57 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, falling short of analyst estimates of $0.50 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $206 million, down from $324 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

Titanium Technologies (TT): The TT segment reported net sales of $673 million, a 5% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $80 million, down 8% from the prior-year quarter. The segment faced pricing declines and currency headwinds, partially offset by increased volumes.

Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS): The TSS segment saw net sales of $513 million, a 2% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $161 million, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. The segment was impacted by lower pricing and increased costs, despite strong demand for Opteon™ Refrigerants.

Advanced Performance Materials (APM): The APM segment reported net sales of $339 million, a 12% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $45 million, down 44% from the prior-year quarter. The segment faced declines in price, volume, and currency.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Key financial metrics for The Chemours Co include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-o-Y % Change
Net Sales (millions) $1,538 $1,643 (6)%
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) $206 $324 (36)%
Net Income (millions) $70 $(376) N/A
Adjusted Net Income (millions) $57 $167 (66)%

Challenges and Outlook

The Chemours Co faced several challenges during the quarter, including high HFC inventory levels and increased corporate expenses. The company also dealt with an unplanned shutdown of its Altamira facility, which impacted its Titanium Technologies segment. Despite these challenges, the company maintained its customer commitments and saw strong demand for its Opteon™ Refrigerants.

“Second-quarter Net Sales were in line with expectations, yet Adjusted EBITDA fell short due to persistently high HFC inventory levels in the market and marginally higher corporate expenses,” said Chemours CEO Denise Dignam.

Looking ahead, The Chemours Co anticipates a low to mid-single digit sequential decline in net sales for the third quarter, reflecting residual impacts from the Altamira facility shutdown and refrigerant seasonality. The company expects continued strong adoption of Opteon™ Refrigerants and a modest recovery in its Advanced Performance Materials segment.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Chemours Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.