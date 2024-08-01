Matson Inc (MATX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.31 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $847.4M Exceeds Expectations

Robust Performance Driven by Elevated Freight Rates and Increased Volumes

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $113.2 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, up from $80.8 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $847.4 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $839.49 million and up from $773.4 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 32.3% to $109.0 million, driven by significantly higher freight rates in China and higher volumes in China and Alaska.
  • Logistics Segment: Operating income rose to $15.6 million, a 9.1% increase year-over-year, primarily due to the strength of supply chain management.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased by $34.2 million to $168.2 million as of June 30, 2024, bolstered by a federal tax refund and interest income.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 0.6 million shares repurchased for a total cost of $72.2 million during the second quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Matson Inc (MATX, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 results. Matson Inc, a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services, reported a net income of $113.2 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.00 per share. The company also reported consolidated revenue of $847.4 million, exceeding the estimated $839.49 million.

Company Overview

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company include Ocean Transportation, which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and various islands in the South Pacific, and the Logistics segment, which offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the Ocean Transportation segment.

Performance and Challenges

Matson Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by higher year-over-year operating income in both Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The company's China service saw significantly higher freight rates, driven by a supportive economic and consumer demand environment in the U.S. and tighter supply chain conditions. However, the company faced challenges in its Hawaii service, where container volume decreased by 3.6% year-over-year due to lower general demand and reduced tourist arrivals, primarily attributed to the aftermath of wildfires in Maui.

Financial Achievements

Matson Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported a net income of $113.2 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to $80.8 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $847.4 million, up from $773.4 million in the same period last year. These achievements underscore the company's ability to capitalize on elevated freight rates and increased volumes in key markets.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Income $113.2 million $80.8 million 40.1%
Earnings Per Share $3.31 $2.26 46.5%
Consolidated Revenue $847.4 million $773.4 million 9.6%

Segment Performance

In the Ocean Transportation segment, revenue increased by $73.0 million, or 11.8%, to $689.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to $616.9 million in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to significantly higher freight rates in China and higher volumes in China and Alaska. Operating income for this segment rose by $26.6 million, or 32.3%, to $109.0 million.

In the Logistics segment, revenue increased slightly by $1.0 million, or 0.6%, to $157.5 million in Q2 2024. Operating income for this segment increased by $1.3 million, or 9.1%, to $15.6 million, primarily due to the strength of supply chain management.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Matson Inc's cash and cash equivalents increased by $34.2 million from $134.0 million at December 31, 2023, to $168.2 million at June 30, 2024. The company generated net cash from operating activities of $344.5 million during the first six months of 2024, compared to $246.5 million during the same period in 2023. Capital expenditures totaled $125.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

Matson Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to navigate challenging market conditions and capitalize on opportunities in key markets. The company's focus on maintaining elevated freight rates and managing supply chain conditions has contributed to its robust financial results. Looking ahead, Matson Inc expects continued strength in its China service and stable volumes in its domestic tradelanes, barring significant changes in the U.S. economy.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matson Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.