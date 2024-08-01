Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of ($0.05), Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $21.5 Million

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Show Strong Growth and Improved Guidance

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $21.5 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $19.58 million.
  • Gross Profit: $12.6 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period, with a gross margin of 58.6%.
  • Operating Expenses: $29.8 million, down 29% from $42.2 million in the prior year period, reflecting cost-saving measures.
  • Net Loss: $15.7 million, a significant improvement from the $28.7 million loss in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $8.1 million, compared to a loss of $17.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $106.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Guidance: Affirmed revenue guidance and improved Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2024.
On August 1, 2024, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a record-breaking performance. Butterfly Network Inc is a digital health business transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound technology. Its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology enables affordable and powerful imaging from a device that fits in a healthcare professional's pocket, combined with cloud-connected software and hardware technology accessible through a mobile application.

Performance and Challenges

Butterfly Network Inc reported a total revenue of $21.5 million for Q2 2024, marking a 16% increase from $18.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This performance is significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to grow despite facing its toughest comparison quarter of the year. The U.S. revenue grew by 3% to $14.8 million, while international revenue surged by 57% to $6.7 million. However, the company faced challenges such as a decrease in gross margin to 58.6% from 59.1% due to product mix and higher amortization costs.

Financial Achievements

Butterfly Network Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company reported a gross profit of $12.6 million, up from $10.9 million in the prior year period. Operating expenses decreased by 29% to $29.8 million, reflecting cost-saving measures such as reductions in force and non-payroll spending rationalization. The net loss narrowed to $15.7 million from $28.7 million in Q2 2023, and the adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $8.1 million from $17.0 million in the prior year period.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $21.5 million $18.5 million
Gross Profit $12.6 million $10.9 million
Operating Expenses $29.8 million $42.2 million
Net Loss $15.7 million $28.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $8.1 million $17.0 million
Adjusted EPS ($0.05) ($0.08)

Analysis and Commentary

Joseph DeVivo, Butterfly's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented,

Butterfly continues to achieve remarkable milestones driven by the sensational launch of Butterfly iQ3™, setting us up for a standout 2024. Directly following our highest first quarter ever, we’re pleased to report the highest quarterly revenue in Butterfly’s history with second quarter revenue of $21.5 million or 16% growth year over year."

DeVivo further added,

Our strategic initiatives are paying off as we expand our market reach and enhance our technological capabilities. The launch of ScanLab™, paired with a new medical education campus store sales model, is proving to be a game-changer. Medical students are embracing our technology at an unprecedented rate. Additionally, our ongoing AI advancements and new development partnerships are solidifying Butterfly's position as a leader in the ultrasound space."

Conclusion

Butterfly Network Inc's Q2 2024 financial results highlight the company's strong performance and strategic advancements. The record revenue and improved financial metrics underscore the effectiveness of its initiatives and the dedication of its team. As Butterfly continues to innovate and expand its market reach, it is well-positioned to sustain its momentum and deliver continued value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Butterfly Network Inc for further details.

