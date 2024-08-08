AXT Inc (AXTI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.04 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $27.92M Surpasses Expectations

Sequential and Year-over-Year Growth Amid Market Recovery

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $27.92 million, up 23% sequentially and 50% year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $26.32 million.
  • Gross Profit: $7.65 million, significantly higher than $1.72 million in Q2 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Net Loss: $1.52 million, a substantial improvement from the $5.09 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.04, showing a notable recovery from -$0.12 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $9.54 million, slightly up from $8.56 million in Q2 2023, driven by increased R&D investments.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, AXT Inc (AXTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. AXT Inc, a developer and producer of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, reported significant revenue growth, reflecting a sequential increase of 23% and a year-over-year rise of 50%.

Company Overview

AXT Inc is a material science company specializing in high-performance compound and single-element semiconductor wafer substrates. These substrates are critical in applications where traditional silicon wafers fall short, such as in 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity, LED lighting, and satellite solar cells. The company operates globally, with a significant presence in China, which is its largest revenue contributor.

Performance and Challenges

AXT Inc reported a revenue of $27.923 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $26.32 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $1.516 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.04, which is better than the estimated loss per share of $0.06. The company’s performance highlights a robust recovery in its end markets, although it continues to face challenges such as market volatility and geopolitical tensions.

Financial Achievements

The significant revenue growth is a positive indicator for AXT Inc, especially in the highly competitive semiconductor industry. The company’s ability to increase revenue by 50% year-over-year demonstrates strong market demand and effective execution of its growth strategies. This growth is crucial as it positions AXT Inc to capitalize on emerging applications, particularly in AI and high-speed data transmission.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from AXT Inc’s Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $27.923 million $18.595 million
Gross Profit $7.652 million $1.715 million
Net Loss $(1.516) million $(5.089) million
Loss per Share $(0.04) $(0.12)

Management Commentary

“Q2 was another solid quarter of growth, with our revenues up 23 percent sequentially and more than 50 percent year over year,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “We are encouraged by the signs of adoption in new applications, such as AI where we expect that indium phosphide will be required in optical transceivers for high-speed data transmission. These applications span longer distances, such as from rack to rack, rack to aggregation point and between cloud and edge data centers. Across the rest of our portfolio of products, the signs of market recovery are tangible, and though we expect some lumpiness quarter to quarter as our end markets come back to normalized seasonality, we are executing well on behalf of our customers and have laid important groundwork for growth within this highly dynamic technology landscape.”

Analysis and Conclusion

AXT Inc’s Q2 2024 earnings report highlights a strong recovery and growth trajectory, driven by increased demand in emerging applications. The company’s ability to exceed revenue estimates and reduce net losses is a positive sign for investors. However, challenges such as market volatility and geopolitical tensions remain. Investors should monitor these factors closely as they could impact future performance.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AXT Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.