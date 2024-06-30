Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), the world's largest online travel agency by sales, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo.

Performance Overview

In the second quarter of 2024, Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) reported:

Room nights booked increased by 7% from the prior-year quarter.

Gross travel bookings were $41.4 billion, an increase of 4% from the prior-year quarter (approximately a 6% increase on a constant-currency basis).

Total revenues were $5.9 billion, an increase of 7% from the prior-year quarter (approximately a 9% increase on a constant-currency basis).

Net income was $1.5 billion, an increase of 18% from the prior-year quarter.

Net income per diluted common share (EPS) was $44.38, an increase of 27% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Net income was $1.4 billion, an increase of 3% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Net income per diluted common share (Adjusted EPS) was $41.90, an increase of 11% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 billion, an increase of 7% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in several key areas, including a 7% increase in room nights booked and a 4% rise in gross travel bookings. The company's total revenues grew by 7% to $5.9 billion, reflecting strong demand in the travel sector. Net income surged by 18% to $1.5 billion, translating to a 27% increase in EPS to $44.38.

However, the company faced challenges in meeting analyst expectations. The reported EPS of $44.38 fell short of the estimated $51.22, and the revenue of $5.9 billion was below the estimated $6,833.61 million. These discrepancies highlight potential issues in cost management and market conditions that may have impacted the company's performance.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $5.9 billion $5.462 billion Net Income $1.5 billion $1.29 billion EPS $44.38 $34.89 Adjusted EPS $41.90 $37.62

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) reported total assets of $28.541 billion, up from $24.342 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $16.290 billion, a significant increase from $12.107 billion at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $32.817 billion, up from $27.086 billion at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.229 billion for the first six months of 2024, compared to $4.626 billion for the same period in 2023. Free cash flow was $4.953 billion, up from $4.445 billion in the prior-year period.

Commentary and Analysis

In the second quarter, our business continued to perform well with room nights, revenue, and operating income exceeding our prior expectations," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "As always, we remain focused on what is important for the business for the long term, which means continuing to execute against our strategic initiatives while simultaneously taking actions to drive more cost efficiency in the business."

Despite the positive growth in key metrics, the shortfall in meeting analyst estimates suggests that Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) may need to address operational efficiencies and market dynamics more effectively. The company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and manage costs will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Booking Holdings Inc for further details.