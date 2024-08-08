Prudential Financial Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $3.28, Revenue $13.83 Billion

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its second quarter results.

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.198 billion ($3.28 per share) for Q2 2024, up from $511 million ($1.38 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • After-Tax Adjusted Operating Income: $1.234 billion ($3.39 per share) for Q2 2024, compared to $1.142 billion ($3.09 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $13.83 billion for Q2 2024, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.
  • Assets Under Management: $1.482 trillion, up from $1.415 trillion in the year-ago quarter.
  • Capital Returned to Shareholders: $725 million in Q2 2024, including $250 million in share repurchases and $475 million in dividends.
  • Book Value Per Share: $77.51, slightly down from $77.65 in the year-ago quarter; adjusted book value per share of $98.42, up from $97.38.
  • Highly Liquid Assets: $4.4 billion, down from $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

1819113481568415744.png

Performance Overview

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU, Financial) reported net income attributable to the company of $1.198 billion or $3.28 per common share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $511 million or $1.38 per share for the same period last year. The current quarter included a net after-tax benefit from the annual assumption update and other refinements of $679 million or $1.86 per common share, versus a charge of $314 million or $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter.

After-tax adjusted operating income was $1.234 billion or $3.39 per common share, compared to $1.142 billion or $3.09 per share for the year-ago quarter. Despite these gains, the reported EPS of $3.39 fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.44.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in the second quarter of 2024:

  • Book value per common share was $77.51, slightly down from $77.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted book value per common share increased to $98.42 from $97.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management rose to $1.482 trillion, up from $1.415 trillion in the year-ago quarter.
  • Capital returned to shareholders totaled $725 million, including $250 million of share repurchases and $475 million of dividends.

However, the company faced challenges, particularly in its International Businesses segment, which reported a decrease in adjusted operating income to $702 million from $784 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to less favorable underwriting results and lower net investment spread results.

Segment Performance

PGIM, the company's global investment management business, reported adjusted operating income of $206 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $179 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was driven by higher asset management fees and other related revenues.

U.S. Businesses reported adjusted operating income of $1.070 billion, up from $956 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was attributed to higher net investment spread results, more favorable underwriting, and lower expenses.

International Businesses reported adjusted operating income of $702 million, down from $784 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease was due to less favorable underwriting results and lower net investment spread results.

Income Statement Highlights

Segment Q2 2024 Q2 2023
PGIM $206 million $179 million
U.S. Businesses $1.070 billion $956 million
International Businesses $702 million $784 million
Corporate & Other ($371 million) ($472 million)

Analysis

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in several key areas, particularly in its U.S. Businesses and PGIM segments. However, the challenges faced in the International Businesses segment highlight the need for continued focus on improving underwriting results and investment spreads. The company's ability to return significant capital to shareholders and maintain a robust asset management portfolio underscores its financial strength and strategic focus.

Overall, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU, Financial) remains well-positioned to address the growing needs of its customers with its integrated investment, insurance, and retirement capabilities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Prudential Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.