ResMed Inc (RMD) Q4 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.98 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.22 Billion Beats Expectations

ResMed Inc (RMD) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024.

  • Revenue: $1,223.2 million, up by 9% year-over-year, above estimates of $1,216.72 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 58.5% from 55.0% in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $292.2 million, a 27% increase from $229.7 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.98, a 27% increase from $1.56 in the prior year period.
  • Income from Operations: $381.2 million, up by 38% from $275.3 million in the prior year period.
ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial), a global leader in respiratory care devices, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.00. However, ResMed's revenue for the quarter came in at $1,223.2 million, surpassing the estimated $1,216.72 million.

Company Overview

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas, with the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health, aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by patients, medical care advisors, and payers in the out-of-hospital setting.

Performance and Challenges

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) demonstrated strong performance across all sectors of its business, driven by ongoing patient and customer demand for its products and software solutions. The company reported a 9% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue and a 27% increase in net income. However, the slight miss on EPS highlights potential challenges in cost management or market conditions that may have impacted profitability.

Financial Achievements

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones, including a gross margin expansion to 58.5% from 55.0% in the prior year period. The company's focus on operating excellence and cost discipline resulted in strong operating leverage and double-digit growth in bottom-line profitability. These achievements are crucial for maintaining competitive advantage and driving long-term growth in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change
Revenue ($ millions) 1,223.2 1,122.1 9%
Gross Margin 58.5% 55.0% 6%
Net Income ($ millions) 292.2 229.7 27%
Diluted EPS $1.98 $1.56 27%

Annual Performance

For the full fiscal year 2024, ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) reported revenue of $4,685.3 million, an 11% increase from the previous year. The company's net income for the year was $1,021.0 million, up 14% from the prior year. The diluted EPS for the year was $6.92, slightly below the analyst estimate of $6.94.

Dividend Program

The ResMed board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on September 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024. This reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Analysis

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial)'s strong revenue growth and improved gross margins indicate robust demand for its products and effective cost management. However, the slight miss on EPS suggests potential areas for improvement in operational efficiency or market conditions that need to be addressed. Overall, the company's financial health and strategic focus on digital health position it well for future growth in the respiratory care market.

