Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.51 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $125.0M Slightly Below Expectations

Record Investment Income and Fundings Highlight Strong Quarter

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Investment Income: $125.0 million, up by 7.5% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $127.53 million.
  • Net Investment Income (NII): $82.4 million, or $0.51 per share, an increase of 8.8% year-over-year, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Gross Fundings: Record $461.5 million for Q2 2024, an increase of 28.7% year-over-year.
  • Assets Under Management: Approximately $4.6 billion, an increase of 14.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $1.86 billion, with NAV per share at $11.43, a decrease of 1.7% from the previous quarter.
  • Available Liquidity: $482.0 million, including $27.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in various technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Performance Overview

Hercules Capital Inc reported a net investment income (NII) of $82.4 million, or $0.51 per share, aligning with the analyst estimate of $0.51 per share. However, the company reported total investment income of $125.0 million, slightly below the estimated $127.53 million. Despite this, the company achieved a record total investment income, marking a 7.5% increase year-over-year.

1819114004510044160.png

Key Financial Achievements

Hercules Capital Inc's Q2 2024 financial results were marked by several significant achievements:

  • Record total gross fundings of $461.5 million, a 28.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Total gross debt and equity commitments of $686.5 million.
  • Net investment income of $82.4 million, an 8.8% increase year-over-year.
  • Undistributed earnings spillover of $145.0 million, or $0.89 per share.
  • Approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management, a 14.7% increase year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Total investment income for Q2 2024 was $125.0 million, up from $116.2 million in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to a higher weighted average debt investment portfolio. Non-interest and fee expenses rose slightly to $24.0 million from $23.3 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to increased employee compensation expenses. Interest expenses also increased to $21.5 million from $19.6 million in Q2 2023, attributed to higher weighted average borrowings and higher interest rates on credit facilities.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Hercules Capital Inc ended Q2 2024 with $482.0 million in available liquidity, including $27.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $454.3 million in available credit facilities. The company's GAAP leverage ratio was 94.8%, while the net regulatory leverage ratio was 83.9%.

Investment Portfolio

The company's total investment portfolio at cost increased to $3.61 billion from $3.58 billion in Q1 2024. The effective yield on the debt investment portfolio was 14.7%, slightly down from 14.9% in Q1 2024. The core yield, a non-GAAP measure, was 13.7%, within the expected annual range of 13.7% to 13.9%.

Commentary

"Our exceptional start to 2024 continued through the second quarter with our world-class investment team delivering record gross fundings of $1.07 billion for the first half of 2024, an increase of nearly 28% year-over-year," stated Scott Bluestein, CEO and CIO of Hercules Capital Inc.

Analysis

Hercules Capital Inc's Q2 2024 performance underscores its robust growth strategy and disciplined balance sheet management. The company's ability to achieve record fundings and investment income highlights its strong market position and effective investment strategies. However, the slight miss on revenue estimates indicates potential challenges in meeting market expectations. The company's conservative leverage ratios and substantial liquidity position it well for future growth opportunities.

