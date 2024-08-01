Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.42 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.7 Billion Below Expectations

Company Faces Significant External Challenges Amidst Modest Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported at $1.42, falling short of analyst estimates of $3.11.
  • Revenue: Achieved $2.7 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.8 billion.
  • Operating Profit: Recorded $250 million, reflecting a sequential increase from $210 million in the previous quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $173 million, a significant improvement from a negative $40 million in the previous quarter.
  • Engineered Materials Segment: Delivered net sales of $1.5 billion, a 6% sequential increase, with record adjusted EBIT of $265 million.
  • Acetyl Chain Segment: Reported net sales of $1.2 billion, a 5% decrease from the prior quarter, impacted by force majeure and supplier disruptions.
  • Operating EBITDA: Achieved $632 million, up from $583 million in the previous quarter, reflecting a margin of 24%.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Celanese Corp (CE, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second quarter earnings for 2024. Celanese, a global leader in the production of acetic acid and specialty polymers, reported U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 and adjusted EPS of $2.38. The company generated net sales of $2.7 billion, reflecting a 2% increase from the prior quarter.

Company Overview

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also a major producer of specialty polymers used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. Additionally, Celanese manufactures cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Performance and Challenges

Despite a modest increase in net sales, Celanese faced significant external challenges during the quarter. The company declared force majeure for acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) sold in the Western Hemisphere due to multiple supplier outages and curtailments. Persistent poor demand conditions across many of the company's end markets further compounded these challenges.

Celanese's performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to navigate through external headwinds and maintain operational efficiency. The declaration of force majeure and the ongoing weak demand environment highlight potential risks that could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

Celanese reported an operating profit of $250 million, adjusted EBIT of $451 million, and operating EBITDA of $632 million, with margins of 9%, 17%, and 24%, respectively. These achievements are significant as they demonstrate the company's resilience and ability to generate substantial earnings despite external challenges.

1819114113218015232.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2.7 billion $2.6 billion $2.8 billion
Operating Profit $250 million $210 million $335 million
Net Earnings $153 million $124 million $221 million
Adjusted EPS $2.38 $2.08 $2.17
Free Cash Flow $173 million $(40) million $611 million

Segment Performance

The Acetyl Chain segment reported net sales of $1.2 billion, a 5% decrease from the prior quarter, primarily due to the force majeure and delayed timing of opportunistic spot sales. Despite these challenges, the segment delivered an operating profit of $242 million and adjusted EBIT of $277 million.

The Engineered Materials segment reported net sales of $1.5 billion, a 6% sequential increase driven by a 7% increase in volume. The segment achieved record adjusted EBIT of $265 million and record operating EBITDA of $375 million, reflecting the effectiveness of the project pipeline model and strategic actions.

Cash Flow and Tax

Celanese reported operating cash flow of $292 million and free cash flow of $173 million for the second quarter. The company returned $77 million to shareholders via dividends and repaid a $500 million bond as part of its deleveraging plan. The effective U.S. GAAP income tax rate was 16% for the quarter, compared to a benefit of 2% in the same quarter of 2023.

Analysis

Celanese's second quarter results highlight the company's ability to manage through significant external challenges while maintaining operational efficiency. The modest increase in net sales and strong adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins demonstrate the effectiveness of the company's action plans. However, the declaration of force majeure and persistent weak demand conditions pose potential risks that could impact future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celanese Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.