AES Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $2.94B Misses Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Renewable Energy Projects and Data Center Agreements

39 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $2,942 million, fell short of estimates of $3,185.80 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.27, a significant improvement from ($0.06) in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $39 million, compared to $19 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $652 million, up from $569 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes: $843 million, a notable increase from $607 million in Q2 2023.
  • Strategic Accomplishments: Signed 2.5 GW of new agreements, including 2.2 GW with data center customers, and completed/acquired 1.6 GW year-to-date.
The AES Corp (AES, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. AES, a global power company operating in 15 countries with a generation portfolio exceeding 35 gigawatts, continues to expand its renewable energy footprint, which now constitutes 53% of its portfolio.

Performance and Challenges

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) reported a diluted EPS of $0.27 for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from the ($0.06) reported in Q2 2023. The company also posted a net loss of $39 million, compared to a net loss of $19 million in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, AES's strategic focus on renewable energy and data center agreements has bolstered its financial performance.

Financial Achievements

AES's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include an adjusted EPS of $0.38, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.34 for the quarter. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $843 million, up from $607 million in Q2 2023. These achievements underscore AES's resilience and strategic focus on renewable energy and data center agreements.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2,942 million $3,027 million
Net Income (Loss) ($39 million) ($19 million)
Adjusted EBITDA $652 million $569 million
Adjusted EPS $0.38 $0.21

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AES reported total assets of $47,738 million, up from $44,799 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1,773 million, reflecting a strong liquidity position. Net cash provided by operating activities was $392 million for Q2 2024, compared to $562 million in Q2 2023.

Strategic Accomplishments

AES signed 2.5 GW of new agreements, including 2.2 GW directly with data center customers. The company also completed the construction or acquisition of 1.6 GW year-to-date and is on track to add 3.6 GW of new projects by the end of 2024. The total backlog of signed long-term PPAs now stands at 12.6 GW.

"AES had another strong quarter, extending our leadership in supplying renewable energy solutions to data centers, and we are on track to meet all of our strategic and financial objectives," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis and Outlook

The AES Corp (AES, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong performance driven by its strategic focus on renewable energy and data center agreements. The company's ability to sign significant new agreements and maintain a robust project pipeline positions it well for future growth. AES's reaffirmation of its annualized adjusted EPS growth target of 7% to 9% through 2027 further underscores its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The AES Corp for further details.

