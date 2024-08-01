Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $1.5 Billion Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at $(0.13)

Performance Highlights and Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.5 billion, slightly above analyst estimates of $1.468 billion, but down 24% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $(92) million, compared to a net income of $23 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.13) per share, reflecting a significant decline from $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 8.5%, an improvement from 7.5% in the same quarter last year, but down from 9.7% in the previous quarter.
  • Homes Sold: 4,078 homes, a decrease of 24% year-over-year, but an increase of 32% from the previous quarter.
  • Inventory: $2.2 billion, representing 6,399 homes, up 94% year-over-year and 19% from the previous quarter.
  • Homes Purchased: 4,771 homes, an increase of 78% year-over-year and 38% from the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate, enabling customers to buy and sell houses online. The company generates revenue primarily through home sales and other real estate services.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Opendoor Technologies Inc reported revenue of $1.5 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.468 billion. This represents a 28% increase from Q1 2024 but a 24% decrease compared to Q2 2023. The company sold 4,078 homes during the quarter, a 32% increase from Q1 2024 but a 24% decrease from Q2 2023.

1819117167313055744.png

Gross profit for the quarter was $129 million, down from $149 million in Q2 2023 but up from $114 million in Q1 2024. The gross margin stood at 8.5%, compared to 7.5% in Q2 2023 and 9.7% in Q1 2024. The net loss for Q2 2024 was $92 million, a significant improvement from the $109 million loss in Q1 2024 but a reversal from the $23 million net income in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.5 billion $1.18 billion $1.98 billion
Gross Profit $129 million $114 million $149 million
Net (Loss) Income $(92) million $(109) million $23 million
Homes Sold 4,078 3,078 5,383
Homes Purchased 4,771 3,458 2,680

Operational Highlights

Opendoor Technologies Inc's inventory balance at the end of Q2 2024 was $2.2 billion, representing 6,399 homes, a 94% increase from Q2 2023 and a 19% increase from Q1 2024. The company purchased 4,771 homes in Q2 2024, up 78% from Q2 2023 and 38% from Q1 2024. However, the number of homes under contract for purchase decreased by 31% from Q1 2024, ending the quarter with 1,793 homes under contract.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Opendoor Technologies Inc reported a Contribution Profit of $95 million for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $90 million in Q2 2023 and a profit of $57 million in Q1 2024. The Contribution Margin was 6.3%, up from -4.6% in Q2 2023 and 4.8% in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $(5) million, a significant improvement from $(168) million in Q2 2023 and $(50) million in Q1 2024. The Adjusted Net Loss for Q2 2024 was $(31) million, compared to $(197) million in Q2 2023 and $(80) million in Q1 2024.

Management Commentary

"We are proud of our second quarter performance and the progress we’ve made in building a platform where all customers can begin their home selling journey. Revenue, Contribution Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of our guidance, and our acquisitions outperformed expectations, growing nearly 80% year-over-year," said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.
"During the back half of the second quarter, we began responding to signals that indicated additional slowing in the housing market. We are making decisions that appropriately balance growth, margin, and risk in what continues to be a challenging environment," Wheeler added.

Financial Outlook

For Q3 2024, Opendoor Technologies Inc provided revenue guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The company also expects a Contribution Profit of $35 million to $45 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(70) million to $(60) million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to navigate a challenging housing market while making strategic decisions to balance growth, margin, and risk. The company's focus on increasing acquisitions and reducing adjusted net losses is expected to drive future performance improvements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Opendoor Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.