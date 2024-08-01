Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.01), Revenue Hits $83.0 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Company Reports $83 Million in Revenue, Surpassing Analyst Projections

Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved a record $83.0 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $81.09 million and reflecting a 7.4% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $29.6 million, representing 35.6% of revenues, slightly down from 36.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities was $13.9 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $22.6 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Headcount: Total headcount increased to 3,961 as of June 30, 2024, up from 3,862 employees as of June 30, 2023.
On August 1, 2024, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a record revenue of $83.0 million and a GAAP net loss of $0.8 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation to Fortune 1000 companies, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from the retail sector. The company operates across various industry verticals including Tech, Media and Telecom, Retail, Finance, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)/manufacturing, and earns revenue from North America, Europe, and other regions.

Performance and Challenges

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial) reported a revenue of $83.0 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $81.09 million. This represents a 4.0% increase on a sequential basis and a 7.4% increase year-over-year. The company's Retail and Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) verticals were the largest contributors, accounting for 32.2% and 28.0% of revenues, respectively. The Finance vertical also showed significant growth, with a 22.7% sequential increase and an 86.2% year-over-year increase.

Despite the record revenue, the company faced challenges, including a GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same quarter last year. The decline in net income highlights the ongoing challenges in managing costs and achieving profitability.

Financial Achievements

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a GAAP gross profit of $29.6 million, or 35.6% of revenues, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $30.1 million, or 36.2% of revenues. Non-GAAP net income was $6.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA was $11.7 million, slightly down from $12.0 million in the same quarter last year.

I am happy to report that our second quarter revenue was the highest in the company’s history, and all of it was organic in nature. We also exited the second quarter with the highest billable engineers in the company’s history," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $83.0 million $77.3 million
GAAP Gross Profit $29.6 million $28.3 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $30.1 million $28.8 million
GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $(0.8) million $2.6 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $6.0 million $7.0 million
Non-GAAP EBITDA $11.7 million $12.0 million

Analysis and Outlook

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial) has demonstrated strong revenue growth, driven by its diversified industry verticals and expanding AI capabilities. The company's focus on delivering value to clients and maintaining a robust engineering workforce has contributed to its record revenue. However, the GAAP net loss indicates that cost management remains a critical area for improvement.

Looking ahead, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN, Financial) expects revenue for Q3 2024 to be in the range of $84.0 million to $86.0 million, with Non-GAAP EBITDA projected between $12.3 million and $13.3 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects and aims to continue its trajectory towards becoming a billion-revenue company.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc for further details.

