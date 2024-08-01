Clearfield Inc (CLFD) Q3 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $48.8M, Net Loss per Share at $(0.04)

Revenue and Net Loss Beat Expectations Amid Strong International and Community Broadband Sales

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $48.8 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $42.13 million.
  • Net Loss per Share: $(0.04), showing a significant improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 21.9%, down from 31.1% in the same year-ago quarter but improved from the previous quarter's 7.7%.
  • Share Buybacks: $5.5 million repurchased, with $25 million remaining available for future repurchases.
  • Order Backlog: $32.6 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 31% from the previous quarter and 56% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Clearfield Inc (CLFD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Clearfield Inc, a company specializing in fiber protection, management, and delivery solutions for communications networks, reported a revenue of $48.8 million and a net loss per share of $(0.04), surpassing the analyst estimates of $42.13 million in revenue and $(0.35) earnings per share.

1819118710460411904.png

Company Overview

Clearfield Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management, and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. The company offers a wide range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. Clearfield Inc operates globally, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States. The company has two reportable segments: Clearfield segment and Nestor cables segment, with the Clearfield segment contributing the majority of the revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Clearfield Inc's performance in Q3 fiscal 2024 was marked by a 20% year-over-year decline in net sales, from $61.3 million in Q3 2023 to $48.8 million. Despite this decline, the company managed to exceed its revenue guidance due to robust sales in the International and Community Broadband markets. However, the company faced significant challenges, including a 44% drop in gross profit and a net loss of $0.4 million compared to a net income of $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. These challenges highlight the volatility and competitive pressures in the fiber connectivity industry.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Clearfield Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a gross margin of 21.9%, which, although lower than the 31.1% reported in Q3 2023, showed a significant improvement from the previous quarter's gross margin of 7.7%. This improvement was attributed to better capacity utilization and lower inventory reserve costs. Additionally, Clearfield Inc repurchased $5.5 million in shares under its share buyback program, with $25 million remaining available for future repurchases.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Change (%)
Net Sales $48.8 million $61.3 million $(12.5 million) -20%
Gross Profit $10.7 million $19.1 million $(8.4 million) -44%
Gross Margin 21.9% 31.1% -9.2% -30%
Net Income (Loss) $(0.4 million) $5.2 million $(5.6 million) -108%
Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $(0.04) $0.33 $(0.37) -112%

Management Commentary

“We are exceptionally pleased with our performance this past quarter. Community Broadband numbers are on par with last year, mainly due to a higher percentage of our business coming from customers connecting the homes that they have previously passed. Clearfield has long been known for the labor-saving potential of our FieldSmart line of fiber management cabinets and panels. Moving forward, these labor-saving benefits are also being recognized with our FieldShield line for connecting homes and businesses,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer, Cheri Beranek.
“Gross margins improved due to better capacity utilization, and lower inventory reserve costs, leading to a notable improvement in bottom-line performance,” said Chief Financial Officer Dan Herzog.

Financial Statements Summary

Clearfield Inc's balance sheet showed total assets of $318.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $355.5 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $25.6 million, down from $37.8 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The reduction in cash was primarily due to share repurchases and investments in property, plant, and equipment.

Analysis

Clearfield Inc's performance in Q3 fiscal 2024 reflects the company's resilience in a challenging market environment. The decline in net sales and gross profit underscores the competitive pressures and market volatility. However, the company's ability to exceed revenue guidance and improve gross margins indicates effective management and operational efficiency. The share repurchase program further demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Overall, Clearfield Inc's financial results for Q3 fiscal 2024 highlight both the challenges and opportunities in the fiber connectivity industry. The company's focus on improving operational efficiency and expanding its market presence positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearfield Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.