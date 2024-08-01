Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12, Revenue of $377.2 Million, Beats Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Performance

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $377.2 million for the quarter, up 30.2% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $373.87 million.
  • Net Income: $7.0 million for the quarter, up 27.6% from the same period in 2022.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $0.10 per diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $91.6 million for the quarter, up 26.9% year-over-year.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired five businesses through August 1, 2023, with over $100 million in aggregate annualized revenues.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance: Revenue guidance raised to a range of $1.520 billion to $1.550 billion, up from $1.480 billion to $1.510 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $39.5 million year-to-date, compared to $47.9 million for the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company's reportable segments on a geographical basis include the Eastern, Western, and Mid-Atlantic regions through the Resource Solution segment, with maximum revenue generated from the Western region segment.

Performance Overview

Casella Waste Systems Inc reported revenues of $377.2 million for the quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $373.87 million. This represents a significant increase of 30.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The growth was driven by strong collection and disposal pricing, higher recycling commodity prices, and contributions from recent acquisitions.

1819119069140512768.png

Net income for the quarter was $7.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $91.6 million, up 26.9% from the previous year.

Key Financial Achievements

Casella Waste Systems Inc's solid waste pricing increased by 5.7%, driven by 6.2% growth in collection prices and 4.8% growth in disposal prices. The company also completed five acquisitions by August 1, 2024, contributing over $100 million in aggregate annualized revenues. These acquisitions, including LMR Disposal, Inc. and Whitetail Disposal, Inc., expand and densify operations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

We continued to execute on our core operating strategies in the second quarter and have driven solid year-to-date performance," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $377.2 million $289.6 million
Net Income $7.0 million $5.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $91.6 million $72.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Casella Waste Systems Inc reported total assets of $2.51 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $208.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period was $79.8 million, compared to $83.2 million in the same period in 2023. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $39.5 million, down from $47.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to higher capital expenditures.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Incorporating the completed acquisitions, Casella Waste Systems Inc raised its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024 to a range of $1.520 billion to $1.550 billion, up from the previous range of $1.480 billion to $1.510 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to a range of $360 million to $370 million. However, the company lowered its net income guidance to a range of $15 million to $25 million, down from $35 million to $45 million, due to higher acquisition-related expenditures.

Our overall operating performance has been consistent with our plan through the first half of the year, though some discrete factors negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter," Casella said.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Casella Waste Systems Inc for further details.

