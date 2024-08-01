Arteris Inc (AIP) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $14.6M, EPS Loss of $0.22

Company Shows Growth in Revenue and Customer Base Despite Operating Losses

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $14.6 million, up 13% sequentially, surpassing estimates of $13.69 million.
  • Net Loss: $8.3 million or $0.22 per share.
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV) and Trailing-Twelve-Month (TTM) Variable Royalties: $60.1 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive $0.3 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): $77.5 million, up 19% year-over-year, reaching the highest level reported.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Arteris Inc (AIP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed financial performance. Arteris Inc, a developer of on-chip interconnect fabric technology, reported a revenue of $14.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $13.69 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.22 per share, which was above the estimated earnings per share of -$0.24.

Company Overview

Arteris Inc is a leading provider of system IP that accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation. The company's technology is used in various devices and provides software and services to automate SoC integration. Arteris operates in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with the Asia Pacific region contributing the most to its profits.

1819119418177908736.png

Performance and Challenges

Arteris Inc reported a sequential revenue increase of 13%, reaching $14.6 million in Q2 2024. The company also achieved a record $60.1 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) and Trailing-Twelve-Month (TTM) Variable Royalties. Despite these positive indicators, the company faced an operating loss of $7.4 million and a net loss of $8.3 million. The challenges of high operating expenses and a competitive market landscape continue to impact the company's profitability.

Financial Achievements

Arteris Inc's financial achievements include a 19% year-over-year increase in Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO), reaching $77.5 million. The company also reported its second consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, amounting to $0.3 million or 1.8% of revenue. These metrics are crucial for a company in the semiconductor industry, as they indicate strong customer commitments and efficient cash management.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $14.6 million $14.7 million
Operating Loss $7.4 million $8.7 million
Net Loss $8.3 million $9.2 million
Non-GAAP Net Loss $4.4 million $4.7 million
Free Cash Flow $0.3 million -$0.1 million

Analysis and Commentary

Arteris Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to grow revenue and secure long-term customer commitments despite ongoing challenges. The company's focus on expanding its customer base in key markets such as Automotive and AI technology sectors is evident. As K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris, stated,

“We’re excited to report a record $60.1 million in Annual Contract Value and Trailing-Twelve-Month Variable Royalties and our second consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024.”

Looking ahead, Arteris Inc has provided guidance for Q3 2024 and the full year 2024, with expected revenue ranging from $14.2 million to $15.2 million for Q3 and $56.0 million to $58.0 million for the full year. The company also anticipates a non-GAAP operating loss between $3.5 million and $5.5 million for Q3 and between $18.0 million and $22.0 million for the full year.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arteris Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.