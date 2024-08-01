Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.72, Revenue at $145.1 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $145.1 million, up 78% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $157.84 million.
  • Net Loss: $199.7 million, or $0.72 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to a loss of $85.1 million from a gain of $35.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Bitcoin Production: 2,058 BTC produced, a 30% decrease from Q2 2023.
  • Cash and BTC Holdings: Combined unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and BTC increased to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Energized Hash Rate: Increased 78% to 31.5 EH/s in Q2 2024 from 17.7 EH/s in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets, owning cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center in the United States. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment.

Performance Overview

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) reported a 78% increase in revenues to $145.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $81.8 million in Q2 2023. Despite this growth, the company faced significant challenges, including a net loss of $199.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The net loss was heavily impacted by a $148.0 million fair market value loss on digital assets.

1819119630858481664.png

Operational Highlights

During Q2 2024, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) produced 2,058 bitcoins (BTC), a 30% decrease from Q2 2023. The company's energized hash rate increased by 78% to 31.5 EH/s from 17.7 EH/s in the previous year. However, the adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $85.1 million from a loss of $35.8 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) faced several operational challenges. The decrease in BTC production was attributed to unexpected equipment failures, transmission line maintenance, and the April halving event. The company also reported a significant decrease in adjusted EBITDA, primarily driven by unfavorable fair value adjustments to digital assets and lower BTC production.

“During the second quarter of 2024, our BTC production was impacted by unexpected equipment failures and transmission line maintenance at the Ellendale site operated by Applied Digital, increased global hash rate, and the April halving event,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $145.1 million $81.8 million 78%
Net Loss $199.7 million $9.0 million 2119%
Adjusted EBITDA -$85.1 million -$35.8 million -138%
BTC Produced 2,058 2,926 -30%

Analysis and Future Outlook

The significant increase in revenue highlights Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial)'s ability to scale its operations. However, the substantial net loss and decrease in BTC production underscore the challenges the company faces in maintaining operational efficiency and managing digital asset volatility. The company's strategic reorganization into three business teams—Utility Scale Mining, Energy Harvesting, and Technology—aims to better align with growth opportunities and improve operational agility.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA, Financial) remains committed to its long-term strategy, including a full HODL approach to retain all BTC going forward, reflecting confidence in the long-term value of BTC. The company's ability to navigate operational challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities will be crucial for future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marathon Digital Holdings Inc for further details.

