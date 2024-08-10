OFS Capital Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.26, Revenue at $11.2 Million

Net Investment Income Declines, Net Asset Value Increases

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: Decreased to $0.26 per common share for Q2 2024 from $0.42 per common share in Q1 2024.
  • Net Gain on Investments: $0.51 per common share, primarily due to net unrealized appreciation of $0.83 per common share, offset by net realized losses of $0.32 per common share.
  • Net Asset Value: Increased to $11.51 per common share as of June 30, 2024, up from $11.08 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Investment Income: Total investment income fell to $11.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to decreases in dividend and interest income.
  • Expenses: Total expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $7.7 million for Q2 2024, driven by declines in interest expense and incentive fees.
  • Portfolio Yield: Weighted-average performing income yield increased to 13.4% from 13.0% in the prior quarter, mainly due to the acceleration of deferred fees from loan repayments.
  • Distribution: Declared a third-quarter distribution of $0.34 per common share, payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, OFS Capital Corp (OFS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants, and other equity securities.

Performance Overview

OFS Capital Corp reported net investment income of $0.26 per common share for the quarter, a decrease from $0.42 per common share in the previous quarter. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.29 per share. However, the company reported a net gain on investments of $0.51 per common share, driven primarily by net unrealized appreciation of $0.83 per common share, partially offset by net realized losses of $0.32 per common share.

1819120167964274688.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net investment income, OFS Capital Corp saw an increase in its net asset value per common share, rising to $11.51 as of June 30, 2024, from $11.08 as of March 31, 2024. This improvement is significant for the company as it reflects the overall health and potential growth of its investment portfolio.

“We are pleased to announce an increase in our net asset value per common share to $11.51 as of June 30, 2024 from $11.08 as of March 31, 2024,” said Bilal Rashid, OFS Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that we continue to benefit from our balance sheet positioning, with the vast majority of our loan portfolio being floating rate and the majority of our debt being fixed-rate.”

Income Statement Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total investment income decreased to $11.2 million from $14.2 million in the prior quarter. This decline was primarily due to decreases in total dividend income of $2.4 million and interest income of $0.5 million. On the expense side, total expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $7.7 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by declines in interest expense and incentive fees.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, OFS Capital Corp reported total assets of $407.9 million and net assets of $154.2 million. The company had $5.6 million in cash, including $2.7 million held by its subsidiary OFSCC-FS, LLC. The company also had no outstanding balance and an unused commitment of $25.0 million under its senior secured revolving credit facility with Banc of California, as well as an unused commitment of $80.9 million under its revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas.

Investment Portfolio

As of June 30, 2024, OFS Capital Corp's investment portfolio was valued at $398.2 million, which was equal to approximately 103% of amortized cost. The portfolio consisted of $236.9 million in debt investments, with 85% in first lien loans and 15% in second lien loans, $85.7 million in equity investments, and $75.6 million in structured finance securities. Notably, no new loans were placed on non-accrual status during the quarter.

Analysis and Conclusion

OFS Capital Corp's performance in Q2 2024 presents a mixed picture. While the company missed the analyst estimate for earnings per share, it managed to beat the revenue projection and increase its net asset value per share. The decline in net investment income and total investment income highlights some challenges, but the increase in net asset value and the stability of the investment portfolio are positive signs. The company's focus on floating rate loans and fixed-rate debt positions it well in the current economic environment.

For more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please refer to OFS Capital’s Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OFS Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.