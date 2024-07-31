On July 31, 2024, Michael Alkire, President & CEO of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 18,771 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $21.12 per share, totaling approximately $396,671.32. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,927 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Michael Alkire has sold a total of 38,771 shares of Premier Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a pattern of sales, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Premier Inc shares were trading at $21.12, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.77, which is above both the industry median of 24.395 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is estimated at $31.10, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year, coupled with the current valuation metrics, might influence investor sentiment towards Premier Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.