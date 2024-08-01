On August 1, 2024, Brian Rich, Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corp (CMS, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $66 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,490 shares of CMS Energy Corp.

CMS Energy Corp, headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, is a public utility company that provides natural gas and electricity to several parts of Michigan. The company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, Consumers Energy Company and CMS Enterprises Company.

Over the past year, Brian Rich has sold a total of 11,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within CMS Energy Corp, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CMS Energy Corp were trading at $66 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $19.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.43, which is above the industry median of 15.215.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $58.33, indicating that CMS Energy Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market sentiment and insider behaviors within CMS Energy Corp.

