On July 30, 2024, Nicholas Westfall, Executive Vice President of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,109 shares of Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corp operates through its subsidiaries, primarily in the healthcare and chemical industries. The company is known for its two main segments: VITAS Healthcare, a provider of end-of-life hospice care services, and Roto-Rooter, a plumbing and water cleanup service.

Over the past year, Nicholas Westfall has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Chemed Corp, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales, with 17 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of Chemed Corp were trading at $561.58 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $8.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.84, above both the industry median of 24.395 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Chemed Corp, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $562.93.

This sale by the insider at Chemed Corp provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics. The transaction aligns with the broader trend of insider sales at the company, amidst a market valuation that suggests the stock is trading close to its fair value.

