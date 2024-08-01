Director John Baldwin Acquires 8,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

16 minutes ago
On August 1, 2024, John Baldwin, Director at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF, Financial), purchased 8,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 129,227 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a major player in the steel production and iron ore mining sectors in North America. The company's operations span across mining, pelletizing, and metallics, as well as steel manufacturing, which includes hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheet products.

Over the past year, John Baldwin has actively increased his stake in the company, purchasing a total of 15,500 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The broader insider transaction trend for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shows a balance of buying and selling activities, with 9 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc were priced at $14.53 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company's market cap stands at approximately $6.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio is notably high at 197.84, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is estimated at $17.94 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

