Tamir Peres, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI, Financial), sold 5,821 shares of the company on July 31, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,415 shares of Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company provides a broad range of equipment rental solutions for industries such as construction, industrial, and governmental sectors, among others.

Over the past year, Tamir Peres has sold a total of 9,366 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Herc Holdings Inc were priced at $159.03. The company's market cap was approximately $4.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 12.10, below both the industry median of 18.195 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, Herc Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value of $171.35 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value calculation incorporates historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Herc Holdings Inc provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and recent stock performance.

