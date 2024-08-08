John Harris, Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Manufacturing at Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR, Financial), sold 3,400 shares of the company on July 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,522 shares of Integer Holdings Corp.

Integer Holdings Corp specializes in medical device outsource manufacturing. The company provides a comprehensive range of services and technologies for medical device OEMs, including design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices and components.

Over the past year, John Harris has sold a total of 5,233 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp were trading at $123.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.895 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.96, which is above both the industry median of 27.44 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $99.38, indicating that with a trading price of $123.8, Integer Holdings Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.