On July 31, 2024, Joseph Johnson, Director of Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST, Financial), sold 11,874 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 207,057 shares of Business First Bancshares Inc.

Business First Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers a range of commercial and personal banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and their owners, executives, and employees.

Over the past year, Joseph Johnson has sold a total of 11,874 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Business First Bancshares Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells.

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc were trading at $25.59 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $616.388 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.95, which is lower than the industry median of 10.37 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $24.01, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.07. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.