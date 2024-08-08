Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President of Asia, Middle East, and Africa at Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,100 shares of the company on July 31, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,930 shares of Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers solutions that enable scientific advancements.

Over the past year, Christophe Couturier has sold a total of 23,174 shares of Avantor Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Avantor Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Avantor Inc were trading at $27.01, giving the company a market cap of $18.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 50.00, which is above the industry median of 24.285 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Avantor Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value of $22.30 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock’s current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing transactions in the context of the company's financial position and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.