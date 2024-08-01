On August 1, 2024, James Bunch, Director at Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY, Financial), executed a sale of 5,643 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY, Financial) operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, providing banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Texas. The company offers a variety of deposit, loan, and other financial products and services.

Over the past year, James Bunch has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 5,643 shares and purchased 4,000 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Guaranty Bancshares Inc shows a balance of insider activities. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 6 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc were trading at $32.28 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $368.662 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.16, which is above both the industry median of 10.37 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Guaranty Bancshares Inc is $33.91 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

