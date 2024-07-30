On July 30, 2024, Director William Conaboy purchased 2,208 shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 3,246 shares in the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, providing financial services in Pennsylvania and New York. The company offers a range of banking products and services, including loans, deposits, and wealth management.

The shares were acquired at a price of $48.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $107,617.44. This purchase reflects a positive sentiment from the insider, considering the current valuation metrics of the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp has a market cap of approximately $473.688 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.67, which is above the industry median of 10.37. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $51.28, suggesting that Peoples Financial Services Corp is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

Over the past year, there have been two insider buys and no insider sells at Peoples Financial Services Corp. This trend may indicate a confidence among the insiders about the future prospects of the company.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential stability or growth of Peoples Financial Services Corp in the near future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.