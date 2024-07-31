On July 31, 2024, Thomas Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII, Financial), purchased 7,500 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 134,834 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a prominent firm specializing in executive search, leadership assessment, and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping. The company operates globally, providing essential services to manage talent and leadership for various organizations.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells. The recent purchase by Thomas Monahan marks a notable addition to his holdings in the company.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc were priced at $40.38. The company's market cap was approximately $794.41 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 20.91, which is above both the industry median of 18.195 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buy might signal a positive outlook from the CEO regarding the company's future performance, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a modest overvaluation relative to its GF Value.

