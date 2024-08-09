Director Stith Thomas A. III of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial) sold 550 shares of the company on July 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,929 shares of the company.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, a key player in the logistics and transportation industry, specializes in less-than-truckload shipping services across the United States. The company's efficient and reliable service offerings have positioned it as a preferred choice in the sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 775 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc were priced at $205.55. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $44.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.82, significantly above both the industry median of 14.41 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated insights into the market's view on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, amidst its operational performance and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.