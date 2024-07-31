On July 31, 2024, Theodor Freye, Director at Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), executed a sale of 1,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of Valmont Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) is a global leader engaged in designing and manufacturing engineered products and services for infrastructure, and water-conserving irrigation equipment for agriculture.

Over the past year, Theodor Freye has sold a total of 2,649 shares of Valmont Industries Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Valmont Industries Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 11 insider sells.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Valmont Industries Inc were priced at $300.12. The company's market cap was approximately $5.89 billion. Valmont Industries Inc's price-earnings ratio stood at 35.33, significantly above both the industry median of 13.19 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Valmont Industries Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

