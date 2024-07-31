On July 31, 2024, Melanie Tinto, the Chief People Officer of WEX Inc (WEX, Financial), sold 1,564 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of WEX Inc.

WEX Inc operates in the financial technology sector, providing payment processing and information management services to commercial and government vehicle fleet industries. The company's services facilitate the payment of fuel purchases, vehicle maintenance, and other operating expenses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,980 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at WEX Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of WEX Inc were trading at $185.04, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio of WEX Inc stands at 31.17, which is above the industry median of 26.8.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of WEX Inc is estimated at $219.12 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

