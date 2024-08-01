Q2 2024 Mobileye Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Mobileye 2Q '24 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Galves. Thank you, Mr. Galves, you may begin.



Dan Galves - Mobileye Global Inc - Chief Communications Officer



Thanks, Kat. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Mobileye's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for the period ending June 29, 2024.



Please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the accompanying press release, which includes additional information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Additionally, on this call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP figures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release.



Joining us on the call today, as usual, are Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye's CEO