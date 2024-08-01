Q2 2024 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We will review Appian's Second Quarter 2024 financial results. With me are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark sales, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal