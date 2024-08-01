Q2 2024 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Dun & Bradstreet's Financial Results for the second quarter of 2024.



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Dun & Bradstreet's financial results conference call for the second quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Dun & Bradstreet's CEO, Anthony Jabbour; and CFO, Bryan Hipsher. Anthony will begin with an overview of our second quarter results and then pass it to Bryan for an in-depth financial review. We will then finish up with Q&A and a few closing remarks.



Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company, and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ