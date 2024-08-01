Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Laura Moon. The floor is yours.



Laura Moon - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer



Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Piedmontâs second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Last night, we filed our Form 10-Q and an 8-K that includes our earnings release and our unaudited supplemental information for the second quarter of 2024 that is available for your review on our website at piedmontreit.com under the Investor Relations section.



During this call, you will hear from senior officers at Piedmont. Their prepared remarks followed by answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation