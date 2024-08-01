Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Editor



Please standby for streaming text.



Operator



Good morning, and welcome to American Water's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and is also being webcast with an accompanying slide presentation through the Company's Investor Relations website. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's Investor Relations website. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Aaron Musgrave, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Musgrave, you may begin.



Aaron Musgrave - American Water Works Company Inc - VP of IR



Thank you. Do New Morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call for your questions. Let me first go over some Safe Harbor language. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding our future performance or other future events. These statements are predictions based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions.



However, since these statements deal with